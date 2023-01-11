Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 121.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in State Street by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

