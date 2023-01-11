Synovus Financial Corp Has $363,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,543 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 559,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Sora Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $9,191,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. KGI Securities lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock worth $5,355,072. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.