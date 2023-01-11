Synovus Financial Corp Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AAR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAR by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AAR by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AAR by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIR. Truist Financial raised their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AAR from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $2,538,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,406,547.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,692 shares of company stock worth $5,718,583 over the last 90 days. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

