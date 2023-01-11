Synovus Financial Corp Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,235 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 59.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,938,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,924 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 22.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,839 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12,366.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,111,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.40. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

