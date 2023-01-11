Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 92 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after acquiring an additional 758,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 384.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,692,000 after acquiring an additional 466,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after acquiring an additional 459,442 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,575,000 after acquiring an additional 412,019 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $107.90 and a 52-week high of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.