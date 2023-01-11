Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 29.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after purchasing an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at about $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.