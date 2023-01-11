Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,565 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 344.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 216,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,706,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.49.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

