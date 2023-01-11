Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,681,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 1,680,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 62,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after buying an additional 245,026 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $18.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.