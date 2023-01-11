T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Lowered by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $476,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

