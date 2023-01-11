T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 174,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $193.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.07.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

