Taglich Brothers Weighs in on Bridgeline Digital, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bridgeline Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Bridgeline Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLIN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of BLIN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.