Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CAO Sells $326,600.00 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Paul Vlacich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Jason Paul Vlacich sold 30,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $464,700.00.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $159.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.20 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 55.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 11.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Target Hospitality by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the period. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

