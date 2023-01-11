TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRR. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. Analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

