Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $7.70 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.07.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $8.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,409,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,524,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after buying an additional 327,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after buying an additional 4,818,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

