Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,197 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. Research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

