The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Position Lessened by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Clorox by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $569,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.17.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.02.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.