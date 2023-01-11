The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $140.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $136.17.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.