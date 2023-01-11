The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EL opened at $262.45 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $349.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

