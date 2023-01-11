The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) to Buy

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $30.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.27 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nuvei by 61.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 533,047 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $19,335,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

