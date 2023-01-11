The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 172,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,888 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.82.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

