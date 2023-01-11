The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Cut by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $76.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

