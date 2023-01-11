The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $320.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $394.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

