The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 394.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.08. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

