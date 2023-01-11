The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 16,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 385,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,779 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,643.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $82.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

