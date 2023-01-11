The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Director Katherine J. Harless Sells 5,104 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) Director Katherine J. Harless sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $579,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,814. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toro Stock Performance

TTC stock opened at $115.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $116.62.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Institutional Trading of Toro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 0.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 27.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

