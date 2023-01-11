Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tilly’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $14.54. The company has a market capitalization of $257.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 125.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 159.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

