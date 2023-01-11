Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued on Monday, January 9th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.27) per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLRY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Tilray has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Tilray by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Tilray by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 481,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 66,322 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tilray by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Tilray by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

