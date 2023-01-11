Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $42,868.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,380.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toast by 104.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,309,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,894,000 after purchasing an additional 668,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Toast by 30.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 29,233 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toast by 94.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,432,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 694,103 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $11,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at $6,741,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

