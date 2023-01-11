Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TOST. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of 1.58. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.94.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $155,699.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,455,563 shares of company stock worth $171,714,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toast by 23.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762,023 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,681,000 after purchasing an additional 472,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

