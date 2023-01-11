Todd Battley Sells 2,800 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

