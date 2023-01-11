Todd Battley Sells 2,800 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.57.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

