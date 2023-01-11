Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $19,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 409.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,867,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $183.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.61.

TT opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $197.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

