Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $34,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,635,000 after purchasing an additional 409,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,763,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,035,000 after buying an additional 150,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after buying an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,421,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.61.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.33. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $197.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $6,867,700. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

