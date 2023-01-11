Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $229,344.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 9,556 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $229,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,690,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMCI opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,740,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

