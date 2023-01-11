Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Director Sells $250,656.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Mott sold 10,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $250,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,440,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TMCI opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.06.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

