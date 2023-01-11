Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Trean Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trean Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.34 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of -0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,891,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

