Truist Financial Corp Buys 120,327 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,327 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,195,000 after acquiring an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,162,000 after acquiring an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

