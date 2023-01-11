Truist Financial Corp Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Sonoco Products worth $8,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $38,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

NYSE SON opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $67.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 44.55%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

