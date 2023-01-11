Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TFC opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 125.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,964,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,480,000 after buying an additional 2,758,668 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after buying an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12,790.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,306,000 after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

