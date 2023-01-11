TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

TTEC has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. TTEC has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TTEC by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 271,766 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in TTEC by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after buying an additional 117,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after buying an additional 95,573 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,948,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in TTEC by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.