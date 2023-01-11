TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Shares of TTEC opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. TTEC has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $91.01.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 27.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

