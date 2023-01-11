UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

UFPI stock opened at $83.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

