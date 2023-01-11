UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,311,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,879,000 after buying an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after buying an additional 1,661,449 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,091,000 after buying an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UMBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

UMB Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.34). UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $368.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Uma Wilson sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $43,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $117,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,223 shares of company stock worth $424,330. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

