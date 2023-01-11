United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

