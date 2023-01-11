United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Price Performance
NYSE UAMY opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 18.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41. United States Antimony has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
About United States Antimony
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.