Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.67.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNVR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

