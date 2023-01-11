Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Raised to $132.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UHS. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services stock opened at $147.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

