Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Univest Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of UVSP opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. Univest Financial has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $753.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 34.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $96,684.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Wonderling bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,993 shares in the company, valued at $346,913.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Aichele sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $96,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,061 shares of company stock valued at $357,461 over the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univest Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 38.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

