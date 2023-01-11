Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Univest Financial to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

UVSP stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $753.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Univest Financial had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $133,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,275.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 4,608 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $127,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $269,639.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,061 shares of company stock worth $357,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,389,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46,712 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,335,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 32,203 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

