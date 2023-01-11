US Bancorp DE Buys 707 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock opened at $1,520.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,428.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,295.66. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,065.55 and a 52-week high of $1,584.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,396.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total value of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock worth $52,372,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

