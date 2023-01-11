US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,740,000 after buying an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $418,465,000 after buying an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after buying an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 421.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,803,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,756,000 after buying an additional 3,074,147 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $93.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $104.16.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Raymond James downgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.46.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

