US Bancorp DE Has $11.59 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $11,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,015.5% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 167,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 55,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,606,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,467,000 after purchasing an additional 508,715 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

